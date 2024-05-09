Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) is Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 743,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,896 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 3.1% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $25,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,315,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,785 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 25,735.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,375,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,885,000 after buying an additional 1,370,666 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,034,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,860,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,037,000 after purchasing an additional 792,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,916,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:DFIV traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.28. The stock had a trading volume of 152,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.39. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $37.42.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

