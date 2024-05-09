Verus Financial Partners Inc. Sells 6,375 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,375 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5,743.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,009,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,925,000 after buying an additional 15,735,428 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,765,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $82,005,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,104,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 165.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,316,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,256,000 after purchasing an additional 821,174 shares in the last quarter.

VTIP traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.07. 342,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,747. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $48.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

