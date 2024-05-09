Arlington Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 6,846 Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAPR. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter.
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance
BATS NAPR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.40. 116,216 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.44.
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile
The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.
