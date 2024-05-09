Arlington Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 6,846 Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAPR. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

BATS NAPR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.40. 116,216 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.44.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.