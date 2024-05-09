Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:FNF)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

Fidelity National Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:FNF opened at $52.15 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $33.61 and a 12 month high of $53.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average is $48.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,601.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.