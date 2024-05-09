dForce USD (USX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $15.71 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00001588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $15.71 million and approximately $14,613.09 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.77 or 0.00133118 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00009652 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011909 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000146 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,105,296 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.97432308 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $16,848.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

