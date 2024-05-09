Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at Piper Sandler

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $81.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.22.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $55.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.81. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.95. The firm had revenue of $487.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.76 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $96,676.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,155,720.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 16,893.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.