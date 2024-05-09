Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,785 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 149,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 18.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 425,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after acquiring an additional 65,808 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $36,237,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 21.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 551,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 96,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC set a $37.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.19. The stock had a trading volume of 234,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,002. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $28.12 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Stories

