Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Grows Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Materion were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Materion in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Materion by 8.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 171,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,495,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Materion in the third quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Materion by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,292.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Materion news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,000 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,292.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.74, for a total transaction of $401,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,567.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Materion Price Performance

Shares of Materion stock opened at $112.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.12 and its 200 day moving average is $120.80. Materion Co. has a one year low of $92.23 and a one year high of $145.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $385.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.84 million. Materion had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Materion from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Materion Profile

(Free Report)

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

