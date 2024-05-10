SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,302,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,346,000 after buying an additional 383,206 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,160,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,549,000. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 749.2% during the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 59,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 52,763 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $81.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.26. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $84.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.21.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

