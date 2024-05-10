Insider Buying: Global Lithium Resources Limited (ASX:GL1) Insider Acquires 1,900,000 Shares of Stock

Global Lithium Resources Limited (ASX:GL1 – Get Free Report) insider Dianmin Chen bought 1,900,000 shares of Global Lithium Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.36 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$684,000.00 ($452,980.13).

Global Lithium Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.69.

Global Lithium Resources Company Profile

Global Lithium Resources Limited engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of lithium resources in Australia. The company holds 100% interest in the Marble Bar Lithium project located in the Pilbara, Western Australia. It also holds 100% interest in the exploration and future mining rights to lithium and lithium associated co-mineral rights in the Manna Lithium project located in the Goldfields, Western Australia.

