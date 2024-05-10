Insider Buying: Global Lithium Resources Limited (ASX:GL1) Insider Acquires 1,900,000 Shares of Stock

Global Lithium Resources Limited (ASX:GL1Get Free Report) insider Dianmin Chen bought 1,900,000 shares of Global Lithium Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.36 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$684,000.00 ($452,980.13).

Global Lithium Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.69.

Global Lithium Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Lithium Resources Limited engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of lithium resources in Australia. The company holds 100% interest in the Marble Bar Lithium project located in the Pilbara, Western Australia. It also holds 100% interest in the exploration and future mining rights to lithium and lithium associated co-mineral rights in the Manna Lithium project located in the Goldfields, Western Australia.

Featured Articles

