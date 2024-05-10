Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of VBK opened at $252.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.48 and its 200 day moving average is $237.07. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $262.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

