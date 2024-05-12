Econ Financial Services Corp Grows Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,990 shares during the quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of UGI by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 23,219 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 20.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in UGI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in UGI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UGI. TheStreet raised UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Shares of NYSE UGI traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $24.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,171,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.01. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $20.19 and a 12-month high of $29.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.62.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. UGI had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 15.78%. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -365.84%.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

