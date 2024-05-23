CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 75 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $909,000. STF Management LP increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. STF Management LP now owns 5,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 159,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,569 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISRG stock opened at $400.90 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $408.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $386.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.92. The stock has a market cap of $142.20 billion, a PE ratio of 72.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.48, for a total transaction of $615,485.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,277.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,290 shares of company stock valued at $57,207,154 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.17.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

