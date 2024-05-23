Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 55.02%. The business had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Dorian LPG Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LPG opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Dorian LPG has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $49.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is currently 26.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPG shares. StockNews.com cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. DNB Markets cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Dorian LPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

