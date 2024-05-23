Target’s (TGT) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Roth Mkm in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $153.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.77.

Target Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TGT traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $143.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,259. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Target has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.70 and a 200-day moving average of $149.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Target will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 148.6% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

