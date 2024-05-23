5,138 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,138 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Twilio by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 4.0% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.95.

Twilio Trading Down 0.4 %

TWLO opened at $60.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.81 and its 200-day moving average is $64.99. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.86 and a 1-year high of $78.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.01, a PEG ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $681,006.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,874,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $681,006.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,874,561.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $412,041.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 234,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,561,611.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,692 shares of company stock worth $1,714,597. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

