Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.26.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of AMD stock traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $161.91. The company had a trading volume of 32,986,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,606,297. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.28 and a 200 day moving average of $157.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $261.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,650 shares of company stock valued at $31,761,199 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

