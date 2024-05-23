Tidemark LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.95. 3,471,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,311,725. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $81.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.04.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

