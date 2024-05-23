Tidemark LLC Takes $118,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 838 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 15,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,071,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 740,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,366,000 after acquiring an additional 22,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,935 shares of company stock valued at $31,178,987 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $177.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,251,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,924,039. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.83 and a 52 week high of $179.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

