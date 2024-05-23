Tidemark LLC Invests $106,000 in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,505.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,612,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.24. The company had a trading volume of 17,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,809. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.64. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $76.39.
About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
