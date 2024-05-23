King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 25,203 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,203 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 13,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $44.36. 3,113,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,818,051. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.25. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $46.08.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

