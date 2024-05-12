Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Buys 3,404 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $844,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,512,000 after acquiring an additional 603,771 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $90.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $98.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,592 shares of company stock worth $3,675,752 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

