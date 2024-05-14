Bitcoin Diamond Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $25,995.41 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 14th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $14.54 million and approximately $25,995.41 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.0780 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00085695 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00029011 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00013310 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001585 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,066.36 or 0.68330279 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

