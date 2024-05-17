Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,199 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,594,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,732,000 after acquiring an additional 621,715 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 217.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,978,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,824 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,504,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,562,000 after buying an additional 95,292 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,532,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,268,000 after buying an additional 332,222 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,825,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,326,000 after buying an additional 168,157 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $151,198.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $36.52 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $37.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.98.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

