Quest Partners LLC Makes New Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 947,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $900,186,000 after purchasing an additional 66,629 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 888,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $807,168,000 after acquiring an additional 31,487 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $671,384,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 683,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,249,000 after purchasing an additional 23,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,025,000 after purchasing an additional 652,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. Mizuho initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,255.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,123.64.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $999.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,170. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $860.10 and a 52-week high of $1,169.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,076.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,027.94. The company has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,694 shares of company stock worth $14,265,266. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

