IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V cut its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,165 shares during the quarter. IQVIA comprises 1.4% of Moreno Evelyn V’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $568,460,000 after purchasing an additional 80,189 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,070,000 after acquiring an additional 93,194 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,325,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,483,000 after acquiring an additional 77,422 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,816,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,350,000 after acquiring an additional 17,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,781,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $350,467,000 after acquiring an additional 142,707 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQVIA stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $228.62. The stock had a trading volume of 271,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,191. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.52. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Guggenheim lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.57.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

