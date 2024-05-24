TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 3,462 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHV. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 25,177 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 44,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 217.9% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 354,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,118,000 after purchasing an additional 243,084 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,812,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,916,000 after buying an additional 404,970 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHV traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $110.44. The company had a trading volume of 955,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,303. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.29 and a 200-day moving average of $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4637 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

