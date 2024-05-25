Smithson Investment Trust (LON:SSON) Trading Up 0.1%

Smithson Investment Trust PLC (LON:SSON – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,418 ($18.02) and last traded at GBX 1,416 ($18.00). Approximately 702,091 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 503,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,414 ($17.97).

Smithson Investment Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of £2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 622.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,400.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,370.28.

About Smithson Investment Trust

Smithson Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Fundsmith LLP. The fund invests public equity markets of United Kingdom. It invest in shares issued by small and mid sized companies with a market capitalization between £500 million to £15 billion. Smithson Investment Trust plc was formed on 19 October 2018 is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

