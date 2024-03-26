Ani Andreeva Markova Sells 20,000 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) Director Ani Andreeva Markova sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.06, for a total transaction of C$181,156.00.
Ani Andreeva Markova also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 15th, Ani Andreeva Markova sold 20,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.92, for a total value of C$178,398.00.
SilverCrest Metals Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of CVE SIL traded down C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.52. The company had a trading volume of 246,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,209. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a 12-month low of C$2.85 and a 12-month high of C$8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.52. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About SilverCrest Metals
SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
