Ani Andreeva Markova Sells 20,000 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) Director Ani Andreeva Markova sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.06, for a total transaction of C$181,156.00.

Ani Andreeva Markova also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

On Friday, March 15th, Ani Andreeva Markova sold 20,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.92, for a total value of C$178,398.00.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CVE SIL traded down C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.52. The company had a trading volume of 246,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,209. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a 12-month low of C$2.85 and a 12-month high of C$8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.52. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIL. Raymond James raised their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SilverCrest Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SIL

About SilverCrest Metals

(Get Free Report)

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.