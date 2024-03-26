Insider Selling: PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CEO Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $29,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,059,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,325,904.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hardeep Gulati also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Hardeep Gulati sold 3,150 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $65,772.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Hardeep Gulati sold 39,141 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $829,397.79.

On Monday, March 18th, Hardeep Gulati sold 15,307 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $317,620.25.

PowerSchool stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.88. 311,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,710. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $25.16. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -108.74, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.39.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $182.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.35 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PowerSchool by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after buying an additional 101,955 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of PowerSchool by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 419,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after buying an additional 89,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in PowerSchool by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after buying an additional 28,454 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 322.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 33,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

