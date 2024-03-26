Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2835 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Keppel’s previous dividend of $0.23.
Keppel Stock Up 1.9 %
Keppel stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10. Keppel has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $11.50.
