Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Life & Banc Split Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of TSE:LBS traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.13. The company had a trading volume of 39,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,481. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.65. The stock has a market cap of C$336.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.89. Life & Banc Split has a 1-year low of C$5.50 and a 1-year high of C$8.97.
Life & Banc Split Company Profile
