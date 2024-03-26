Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Declares $1.19 Annual Dividend

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.1918 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Woori Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WF traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.18. 55,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,912. Woori Financial Group has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average of $30.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America raised Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Institutional Trading of Woori Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Woori Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $48,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 2,842.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.