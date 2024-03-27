11,806 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Bought by Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,710,216.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,710,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 279,659 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,310. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $151.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.28 and a 12-month high of $155.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

