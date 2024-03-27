Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ZVRA opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $207.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31. Zevra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $7.28.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZVRA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZVRA. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $7,772,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,304,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,070,000 after buying an additional 145,189 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc, a rare disease company melding science, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

