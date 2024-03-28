1,025 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Purchased by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 396 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 7,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 2.5 %

TROW stock opened at $120.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.11 and a 200 day moving average of $105.55. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.39. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 63.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

