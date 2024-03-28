2,757 Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Acquired by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in PulteGroup by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. UBS Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.87.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Trading Up 1.7 %

PHM opened at $118.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.63 and a fifty-two week high of $118.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

