AO World (LON:AO) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

AO World (LON:AO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of LON:AO traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 89.85 ($1.14). The stock had a trading volume of 384,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,969. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 90.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 88.59. AO World has a 12 month low of GBX 60.45 ($0.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 101.80 ($1.29). The company has a market cap of £519.85 million, a P/E ratio of 1,797.00, a PEG ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at AO World

In other news, insider Chris Hopkinson bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £12,600 ($15,923.16). Insiders own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

AO World Company Profile

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services.

