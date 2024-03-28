Ardor (ARDR) Trading Up 15.6% Over Last 7 Days

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $135.64 million and $8.75 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00076855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00024956 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00010227 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00017379 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00007523 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001412 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

