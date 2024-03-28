Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stake Raised by Northcape Capital Pty Ltd

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,466,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,279 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 30.4% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $256,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 8,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,569,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,597,385. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.42 and its 200 day moving average is $106.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $158.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4408 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

