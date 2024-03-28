Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$10.39 and last traded at C$11.66. Approximately 289,195 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 350,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.47.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins set a C$13.25 target price on Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.75 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.50 to C$13.25 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.91. The firm has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

