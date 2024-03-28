bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for bluebird bio in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for bluebird bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.78) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BLUE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of bluebird bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $1.72 to $1.68 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.87.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $1.37 on Thursday. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.28.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in bluebird bio by 82.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter worth about $1,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

