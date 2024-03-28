Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.71

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.71 and last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 55904 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKD. TheStreet raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.95 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average is $5.14.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.21). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $754.48 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookdale Senior Living

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 22,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after buying an additional 14,393 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 101,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 41,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 25.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,796,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,115,000 after buying an additional 6,299,168 shares in the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

