BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) CEO Purchases $16,103.75 in Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Gould purchased 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $16,103.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,528,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,345,063.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Gould also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

On Monday, March 25th, Jeffrey Gould bought 4,275 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.48 per share, with a total value of $70,452.00.

BRT Apartments Price Performance

NYSE:BRT opened at $16.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $304.99 million, a PE ratio of 91.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $20.69.

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRT Apartments

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is 555.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 566.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 15,718 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BRT Apartments by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price target on BRT Apartments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BRT Apartments

About BRT Apartments

(Get Free Report)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of September 30, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.