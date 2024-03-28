Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Short Interest Up 118.2% in March

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 118.2% from the February 29th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 550,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,521,000 after acquiring an additional 93,551 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 484,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after buying an additional 74,567 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 438,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after buying an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 400,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after buying an additional 165,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after buying an additional 95,970 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Performance

CPZ traded up 0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting 15.43. 86,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,510. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 15.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 14.69. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of 13.17 and a 1 year high of 16.11.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.89%.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

