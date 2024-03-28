Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Shares Acquired by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.86. 160,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,773. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.34. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $29.05.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.