Courier Capital LLC Has $278,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Courier Capital LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $260.10 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.63 and a 12 month high of $262.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.75.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

