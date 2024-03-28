Courier Capital LLC Trims Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Courier Capital LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,715.8% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 152.7% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

XBI stock opened at $94.91 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $63.80 and a 52 week high of $103.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

