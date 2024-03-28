Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Short Interest Update

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 242.3% from the February 29th total of 7,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Creative Realities

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 56,822 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Creative Realities by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Creative Realities during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Creative Realities by 10.5% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 316,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Creative Realities in the third quarter valued at $155,000. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Creative Realities Trading Up 0.8 %

CREX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.78. The stock had a trading volume of 20,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 3.15. Creative Realities has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $4.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities ( NASDAQ:CREX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Creative Realities had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $14.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Creative Realities will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

