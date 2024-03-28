CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Raised to $44.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.86. 1,597,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,546,940. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. CSX has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.76. The firm has a market cap of $72.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CSX will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 228.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

